CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY - Central Washington University and Big Bend College have partnered together to help low-income STEM students get their bachelors degrees.
Teams of faculty from CWU and Big Bend each got $25,000 grants from the Community College Research Initiatives program to help low-income students transfer to four year colleges.
The schools have a long history of partnership, each year about 200 students transfer from Big Bend to CWU.
This partnership is one of 10 teams statewide that will work over three years to find ways to help more low income and under-represented communities continue their education beyond a two year degree.
Lauren Hibbs the executive director of extending learning at CWU said students face all kinds of barriers when transferring schools.
"We're always looking holistically and realizing that some of these are systematic not just a black and white, one plus one or two plus two issue," Hibbs said.
Some of the issues transfer students face include transferring credits, scheduling or financial challenges. Part of the schools' plan is to have focus groups of transfer students to identify what they see as barriers and see how they can be addressed.
The CWU-Big Bend team is expected to start their work this spring after a meeting with all 10 teams in the state in April.
