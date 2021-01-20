ELLENSBURG, WA – CWU partnered with the City of Ellensburg, KVH Hospital, and the Kittitas County Public Health Department to honor those who lost their lives to COVID-19.
Tuesday evening, at 5:30 p.m., Central Washington University’s historic Barge Hall was illuminated in amber lights.
The event commemorated the first national Memorial to Lives Lost to COVID-19, which was led by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris during a national ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC. The Ellensburg community wanted to share in solidarity for both the nation and their community.