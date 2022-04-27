CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY - Bone marrow donors can be difficult to find. According to Be the Match, only 30% of people in need of bone marrow find a match in their family. In efforts to help find potential donors, the CWU football team helped register students in the recreation center Wednesday.
According to the Account Manager for Be the Match, Leticia Mondragon, some people are reluctant to register because they think a surgical procedure is necessary.
"Eighty percent of all procedures are very similar to platelets, plasma or double red blood donation," Mondragon said.
Only 20% require surgery, for instance, if the match is a baby.
Another misconception is that you have to be the same blood type as the person in need, however, Mondragon said it actually has to do with ethnicity.
Finding a match is the difference between life in death. For many people, a match isn't found. Football player Tanner Volk said he had a few family members go through blood cancers and they never found a match.
"That's why we are out here doing this today, to find that person," Volk said. "They could be in Ellensburg, you never know where that person is."
One potential donor is in fact in Ellensburg. Defensive Line Couch for the football team Grant Torgerson registered with Be the Match in 2018 when he first got to CWU. A couple weeks ago, Torgerson got a call saying he could be a potential match.
"It was exhilarating, I was glowing from head to toe," Torgerson said.
The phone call lasted about an hour and he answered questions about himself. If everything goes well, Torgerson plans to go ahead with the donation.
"The gal I actually talked to was very surprised with my willingness to help because over 50% of those calls once they've joined the registry, they call you, people deny the opportunity to help somebody and it was a no brainer for me," Torgerson said.
He added he doesn't have any fears or anxieties about potentially donating.
"If being sore is the worst thing that's going to happen to me to help save somebody's life then that's the least I can do," Torgerson said.
This work started at CWU when the previous football couch decided he wanted to help. The new couch, Chris Fisk, said he wanted to continue the partnership with Be the Match.
"It's something that we're not only happy to keep going but it's really our duty," Fisk said. "We need to sign up and increase the registry as much as we possibly can."
With the help of the football team, Be the Match registered 412 people, including 61 football players.
Volk said he was glad to be able to help register people.
"This thing we're doing is incredible and it could save a lot of people's lives," Volk said.
To register to see if you're a potential match you can text CWCATS to 61474. You'll get a swab kit mailed to your house within a few days. If you are found to be a potential match, you'll get a call and need to answer some questions about your health. If that goes well, you'll have to get a physical to make sure you are healthy enough to donate.
For more information on bone marrow donation you can visit Be the Match's website.
