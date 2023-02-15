ELLENSBURG, Wash.-
Central Washington University (CWU) is looking to build on its increase in first-year student enrollment from last fall with new university-wide initiatives focused on creating access for every student to be successful.
The Central Experience is a new six-year initiative in partnership with the Governor's Office, state Legislature and community partners that outlines priorities for CWU to address to improve academic opportunities according to a CWU press release announcing the initiative.
“We will continue to offer a wide array of programs designed to help Washington build a more tech-savvy workforce, add to an already strong pipeline of K-12 teachers, and introduce more equity-focused work that will benefit the many, not the few,” said CWU President Jim Wohlpart.
According to a CWU press release the Central Experience will:
- Expand the availability of dual-language and STEM instruction.
- Address the learning loss brought on by the pandemic.
- Improve financial literacy among prospective students.
- Gradually increase employee salaries to help attract and retain top talent.
