ELLENSBURG, Wash.- The CWU Museum of Culture and Environment (MCE) will host a panel discussion entitled “In the Atomic Field: The Long Reach of the Hanford Nuclear Reservation.”
The panel will be Thursday, April 13 at 5:30 p.m. and will examine what it's like living in the shadow of the Hanford Nuclear Reservation according to a CWU press release announcing the panel.
Artist Glenna Cole Allee organized the panel, which will include scholar Emily Washines (enrolled Yakama Nation tribal member with Cree and Skokomish lineage), artist Roger Peet. Anthropologist and former MCE director Mark Auslander will moderate the discussion.
The artists will share their work and discuss the global reach of the atomic project at Hanford from its beginnings in World War II to its continued health impacts today according to CWU's press release.
Allee will discuss the paradoxical narratives that enshroud Hanford as they are reflected in the multi-disciplinary art installation Hanford Reach: In The Atomic Field, currently on exhibit at WSU Tri-Cities in Richland.
Washines, who has an MPA from The Evergreen State College, is an historian and educator who promotes Native perspectives, languages, particularly Ichiskiin (Yakama language), and lifestyles.
Auslander will ask attendees to consider the contradictions that arise when “invisible” ionizing radiation is manifested in highly visible scars that continue to shape the mental, spiritual, and physical well-being of those who live in Hanford’s long shadow.
More information about the Hanford Site panel discussion and the Museum of Culture and Environment can be found through Central Washington University.
