CWU Music Improves Student Experience with In-Person Instruction

ELLENSBURG, WA - Most Central Washington University students haven’t been able to experience in-person learning since campus closed last spring due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

But that doesn’t mean no one has. The CWU Music Department is one of only a few departments offering in-person classes this fall, and despite some initial concerns, the professors say the first six weeks have gone surprisingly well. Most importantly, their students have quickly adjusted to the physically distanced format.

“I thought we were going to have problems with the logistics of the practice rooms, because normally, they are full from morning until night,” said professor Jeff Snedeker, who teaches small groups of brass musicians multiple times per week inside the McIntyre Music Building.

“But the students have learned that only they have control over their own circumstances, so they have been practicing at home — a lot. So far, everything seems to be working out well.”

Snedeker’s colleague, Nik Caoile, also has been doing some in-person instruction this fall, working with nearly 60 string musicians from the CWU orchestra. He polled his students over the summer about their desire to return to in-person learning, and their response was overwhelmingly in favor.

“My plan was to go online again, like we did in the spring,” said Caoile, the director of orchestras. "All but five of my students said they wanted to go in-person, so I changed gears and figured out a way to spread everyone out. I measured the stage and found that we could accommodate up to 40 students with a six-foot safety precaution. I divided them into two groups of 29, and we agreed to meet 10 times each this quarter instead of 30, which has been nice.”

Caoile said many of his students have shown improved focus this quarter, and most of them are excelling under the new parameters.

“Now, every rehearsal is more precious,” he said. “They have more time to practice in between meetings, and it feels like the learning curve is going a little faster.”

Both professors said last spring’s unanticipated switch to remote learning caused some students — especially seniors — to feel disconnected. But once the students realized that they could still receive the elite musical instruction CWU is known for, they slowly bought in. Snedeker said most students chose to return this fall, and they are making the most of it.