CWU paramedic students give out free flu shots

ELLENSBURG, WA - Central Washington University (CWU) students were out in Ellensburg helping give free flu shots.

While it was important to give free flu shots, the event was more focused on giving paramedic students the chance to get hands on experience.

During the annual event the Kittitas County Health Department teams up with CWU. Community members are invited to drive up, and EMS students perform flu shots under the supervision of a registered nurse.

Each year it varies how many flu shots are given, though students can perform more than 100 shots. This event is more focus on training students on how to handle an illness outbreak.

"Us, as paramedic students get this to practice for upcoming years. Not only for more flu vaccinations but if there was a disaster which we are a part of and will be called out for, this helps prepare us for both," said Quinn Weird, a EMS student at CWU.

During the event students also get the chance to work with kids, training they don't get very often. If you want a flu shot you can go to your doctor or if you're in Cle Elum they will have a free flu event.