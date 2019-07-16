ELLENSBURG, WA- Central Washington University students will be able to travel and study in Turkey as Study Abroad.
The Office of International Studies has been working with representatives from the Hacettepe University in Ankra, Turkey.
The program is geared towards education students but they hope to continue to grow.
They have applied for grants and are establishing different study programs.
"Our goal is to have almost 10 students going abroad under this program, under this European Union project that were after and we have faculty who are planning to lead those students to Turkey," said Ediz Kaykayoglu, Executive Director, CWU Office Of International Studies and Programs
Ediz says this new study abroad program is a great opportunity for students to make friendships and experience.
"Studying abroad and seeing the world and making friendships and relationships across the world and, it is important for us to establish these partnerships where we can actually contribute to making our university more global," said Kaykayoglu.
If students are interested in this new program they can contact the The Office of International Studies and programs at CWU.