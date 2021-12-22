ELLENSBURG, WA. — In order to improve sustainability at the institution, the police department at Central Washington University will be adding a Tesla to their rotation of patrol cars. Taking the place of a Ford Explorer, the Tesla will begin patrols within the month.
CWU police department embraces this change, as it is good for the environment, the school, the state and the vehicle maintenance budget. They are the first school in the state to invest in energy-efficient cars.
According to Police Chief Jason Berthon-Koch, the Tesla had cost around $7,000 more than a standard patrol vehicle. He believes the return on investment will be sufficient for the school between saving money on fuel, upkeep and maintenance.
“It cost a little more up front, but over time, we will save about $18,000,” Berthon-Koch said. “When you consider the environmental benefits, we know this car is going to be a great investment for CWU.”