ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Jerry Dougherty, a senior professor at Central Washington University, was honored with the Gold Medallion Award at the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival Region 7 conference last month.
The award is handed out by KCACTF to show commitment and values within educational theater,
Dougherty has 15 years of service with the festival as the scheduling and programming coordinator. His commitment to KCACTF's values were honored with the award.
“Ultimately, the reason I do the work that I do with KCACTF is the same reason a lot of my peers and colleagues do,” said Dougherty. “We recognize the unique role the organization plays in supporting theater in higher education.”
The festival is a workshop-based experience for college theater students to receive critique and recognition for their work. Region 7's event is normally held in Spokane, drawing students and faculty from nine different states.
“The mission of KCACTF is to recognize the whole of theater; they don’t just focus on theory or history or individual effort,” Dougherty said. “They acknowledge that theater is a collaborative art, and they try to bring recognition to everybody within that.”
A former student of Dougherty's at CWU said the lecturer is the perfect person for the award. Brock Jacobson, a 2018 graduate, says his former professor's work ethic has inspired him to keep going.
“He not only challenged me, but also made himself available to push, develop and support the growth of my career far beyond the classroom," said Jacobson. "I can tell you that without his mentorship, I wouldn’t be doing the work or in the industry that I am today.”
