ELLENSBURG, Wash.-
A Central Washington University (CWU) English professor recently won a national award for her book of poetry.
Associate professor of English Maya Jewell Zeller's out takes/glove box has been awarded the 2022 New American Poetry Prize.
“I have been sending out this manuscript for a couple years, and I feel very lucky to be chosen for this award,” said Zeller.
Zeller’s winning manuscript will be published in the fall and sold nationwide and internationally. She will also receive a $1,500 cash prize and 25 copies of the book, plus promotional support from the publisher according to a CWU press release.
Zeller, who splits time between Ellensburg and Spokane, serves as poetry editor for Scablands Books and teaches undergraduate and graduate courses in the CWU Professional and Creative Writing Program.
According to her biography Zeller has taught writing and literature to students from fourth-grade to senior citizen age. She has worked for numerous universities, schools, conferences, and retreats, both in the U.S. and abroad.
"This is such a huge honor, and I feel like this could be a positive turn for me in my career," Zeller said.
