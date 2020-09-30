CWU receives $100,000 grant from the American Lung Association

ELLENSBURG, WA - Central Washington University has received a one-year, $100,000 grant from the American Lung Association to study the combined effects COVID-19, air pollution, and certain socioeconomic factors have had on the population of Lower Yakima Valley communities.

Research has shown the pandemic has disproportionately affected these communities, and CWU researchers Tishra Benson and Casey Mace-Firebaugh believe there is a likely connection between the virus, poor air quality, and lower median incomes to long-term health of people in

these communities.

Beeson and Mace-Firebaugh, both associate professors at CWU, partnered with the Yakima County Health District and the Emergency Operations Center to develop the grant proposal.

Beginning this fall, a series of surveys will be conducted by bilingual CWU students, many who grew up in the targeted research area.

Researchers hope the information gathered from this research will help public health officials learn how to treat members of these populations and help agencies statewide better prepare for future health emergencies.

The grant will be up for renewal in 2021, pending approval from the American Lung Association.