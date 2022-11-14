CWU responds to student protest on Title IX proceedings

ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Central Washington University's President Jim Wohlpart sent an email to students addressing gender-based violence prevention in response to a student protest on November 3.
The email detailed steps the university will take to try to address the concerns students raised. These concerns included not having a Title IX coordinator on campus, holding perpetrators accountable for retailing or continuing to hurt a victim, cases to be solved sooner, work suspension for faculty, staff and students who are perpetrators and more.
The steps outlined in the email to students includes creating a work group of 12 people made up of students, faculty and staff to meet the next two quarters to learn about best practices and make recommendations to administration about specific changes that could be made to address gender-based violence on campus.
It also includes hiring new support in the Title IX office and adding students onto the search committee for the position, improving communication with students on major updates in regard to gender-based violence, evaluating review and accountability processes to close loopholes, stopping the use of nondisclosure agreements and more.
Cats Against Assault, an anonymously ran Instagram page, organized the protest earlier this month. The person running the page responded to President Wohlpart's emailing in a post saying, "while these strategies are a great step forward, many of them are vague and not ensure concrete change."
Cats Against Assault will host another protest for students on November 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.