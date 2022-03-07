CWU senior showcases handcrafted work in "It Ain't Much But It's Honest Work"

ELLENSBURG, Wash., —
Central Washington University senior William Case will showcase handcrafted items in a senior-year BFA exhibition this week in “It Ain’t Much But It’s Honest Work.” The exhibition features items made by Case from start-to-finish across several mediums, stressing the difference between passionate craftsmanship and mass-manufacturing.
“Growing up, I quickly learned that most things are cheaply and quickly made,” said Case. “I have found it more rewarding to spend the time and money making whatever it is I want, by hand, than to throw my money away on a version that is made overseas with low quality parts.”
The opening reception is March 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in CWU’s Randall Hall Gallery 231. The exhibition continues through March 11 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.
The exhibition showcases three largely different mediums: lutherie, metalsmithing and photography. Case sticks to traditional processes in all three, with the common theme of all outcomes coming solely from his own hand.
In lutherie, viewers will see a mountain banjo made by Case, along with two dreadnought-body guitars inspired by early American folk styles. In metalsmithing, viewers will find a variety of pieces, often inspired by humor. In photography, his collection was said to “evoke a bygone era.”
