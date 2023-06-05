ELLENSBURG, Wash.- The Central Washington University (CWU) Apparel, textiles and merchandising program held its 27th annual Fashion Show on June 3.
The show entitled "Opulence" featured 12 original collections designed by CWU students. According to CWU the student designers are responsible for their fashion line for the show from concept to completion.
The annual fashion show is a self-supporting event, which means that the proceeds from "Opulence" will be used to pay for next year's show. According to CWU funds are raised through ticket sales and a silent auction at the show.
