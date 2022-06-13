YAKIMA, WA - Facing adversity since she was young never stopped her from pursuing her college degree.
Michelle Reyes isn't your typical college student, ever since she was young, education and she didn't always see eye to eye.
Reyes along with her younger brother and older sister was raised by a single mother who worked three jobs trying to make ends meet after their father died.
Growing up she moved around a lot causing Reyes to go to seven different elementary schools, three different middle schools, and three different high schools.
"You have the mentality like, I'm not going to be here that long I just got to try my best," said Michelle Reyes, an Undergraduate at Central Washington University.
While growing up her mother always taught her kids to strive for what they wanted in life.
"When my father passed away she always told my sister and my brother that just because we have a hardship or just because we don't have a father, that it's our excuse to use in our lifetime," said Reyes.
Children who move three or more times for negative reasons before they turn 18-years-old are 36% less likely to enroll in college, and 68% less likely to complete a 4-year college degree, according to an Urban Institute.
Reyes still faced the odds.
"Education is probably taken lightly by a lot of people but when you come from such a hard and strict background and low-income home," she said. "Education and having your name on a paper and printed that says you're educated, you're an educated woman, especially a Latina, that goes a long way."
In 2020 Reyes's mother and aunt were driving back from church when they got hit by a drunk driver, driving on the other side of the road.
"It was like the most traumatizing thing that I've ever seen," said Reyes.
At the time, her mother went from being the sole provider of their household to being completely disabled.
"I didn't want to go back to school when her accident happened," said Reyes.
During her mother's examination after the crash, doctors found something else...
"There was a point where a doctor came in and said hey like can I tell you something and can you translate it to her and I was like yeah," said Reyes. " So he was like, we just ran a cat scan on her you know like we found a tumor in her."
Having a glass half-full attitude, Reyes's family being religious looked at the car crash as a sign from god.
"We're glad that it happened in a certain way because we were able to treat her cancer fast enough," she said.
Two years later Reyes is graduating with her bachelor's in Broadcast Journalism.
"I wouldn't have been able to do that if it wasn't for like the emotional support that I get from back home and it's starting to set into me looking back like, I'm really here like I made it and I'm here there's so much more that's coming for me and for my family," said Reyes.
On Saturday, Reyes walked across the graduation stage at Central with her entire family cheering her on, including her mother.
Reyes told me that her mom had surgery for the tumor the doctors found that day and beat cancer. Her mother has also finished her physical therapy and is walking again.
Reyes told me she hopes to use her degree and become a journalist being able to help her community as a Mexican-American woman.
