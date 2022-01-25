ELLENSBURG – Central Washington University in Ellensburg experienced a temporary lockdown in the student union building last Saturday, the 22nd. The Student Union and Recreation Center (SURC) was placed on lockdown after an individual was confirmed wielding a knife in the building.
Upon negotiation with CWU police, it was released that the individual was experiencing a mental health crisis. Students were instructed to continue staying clear of the area after it was confirmed that no bystanders were in danger.
CWU set up a counseling network for those impacted by the incident.
“I cannot express how thankful I am to our emergency response team, who worked together throughout the evening to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” said university President Jim Wohlpart. “The CWU Police Department, with support from the Ellensburg Police Department and the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, kept the situation from escalating, and our emergency communications team provided regular updates to the campus community and the public at-large.”
The suspect was taken into protective custody that night and CWU was notified. Regular operations resumed the following day.