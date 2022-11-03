CWU students protest the university's Title IX proceedings

ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Students at Central Washington University protested the university's Title IX proceedings Thursday, asking the university to better handle sexual assault cases that happen on campus.
Title IX is a program universities use to investigate claims of sexual discrimination and sexual assault. The program is currently funded by the federal government. The program requires schools to have a Title IX coordinator and a board to look into cases. CWU has both, but students tell me their coordinator lives in another state and communicates with them over Zoom. One of protestor's key demands is to get a coordinator on campus.
Among their other demands, new policies to hold assailants accountable for retaliating against victims, a free and accessible general council or attorney to be hired, informing victims of their rights, for cases to be handled quicker than three months, no-contact orders to be places against offenders and temporary suspension of staff or students who are perpetrators.
A volunteer who helped organize the protest and wanted to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation said since Title IX laws changed recently, CWU used them to their advantage.
"Central adopts the most narrow approach possible and they will do anything to keep people quiet," the volunteer said.
With the passing of each hour of the protest, more students on campus began to join. Among those protesting was victims of rape. I spoke to a rape victim who wanted to remain anonymous, but they shared their story with me.
They said they were raped in high school by a fellow student. That student went around gloating about it and eventually school administration heard. While the victim wasn't ready to report it yet, they were forced to because of the circulating rumors.
The victim told me they didn't report it right away because they didn't want people to look at them differently. However, the school administration took the case seriously and law enforcement got involved.
The victim said they know that's not the case for everyone, and it hurts to think CWU won't take accusations of sexual assault seriously.
"The stress and the anxiety of everything and just speaking on it was enough and having it be silenced or made smaller, I feel like that would have made everything so much worse."
The victim said hearing other people's stories about sexual assault they've experienced on campus makes them feel unsafe.
Two other students in the protest told me they were sexually harassed by staff members and no longer feel safe on certain parts of campus.
Senior Polina Chowdhury said she was harassed by her employer at her on-campus job. She filed two Title IX reports and hasn't heard back about the investigation after many follow ups.
She no longer works at that job but doesn't feel safe entering that building.
"Tuition is a real thing and we are paying to attend this school and paying to be unsafe," Chowdhury said.
Sophomore Faith Kruse said she was harassed while working in dining services on campus. She said her former employer would look at her breasts and make sexual comments about her and her co-workers.
She never reported the harassment but said several people she worked with filed reports against the employer, but the person is still employed by the school.
"Basically, CWU is telling all the students we know we harbor abusers and rapists, and we don't care," Kruse said.
I reached out to CWU for an interview about their sexual assault proceedings and they responded with this statement,
"Central Washington University is committed to the safety and success of our students. We also take complaints of gender-based violence—or any other forms of harassment, violence, and discrimination—seriously, and are following established university policy to investigate allegations in accordance with federal law and regulation. We are always working with our shared governance groups, including student leaders, to improve our policy and practice on a continuous basis. This includes the formation of a task force to evaluate best practices on gender-based violence prevention that will further elevate equity-mindedness in our structures and systems on campus."
According to CWU's Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, between 2019 and 2021, 27 sexual offenses happened on campus property. The majority of which happened in residence halls.
This number doesn't include Title IX cases under investigation.
Students said this number also doesn't reflect the amount of sexual harassment happening on campus.
"I didn't report my harassment, I've heard of many other girls being harassed on campus and a lot of times they don't report it because they know it's not going to be taken seriously," Kruse said.
