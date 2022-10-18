ELLENSBURG, Wash.-
The Washington State Department of Health's Care-a-Van program will stop at Central Washington University (CWU) in Ellensburg on Friday, October, 21.
The booster clinic will take place in the Student Union and Recreation Center (SURC) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be available at the on-campus event. 8th U.S. District Representative Kim Schrier, Washington state Secretary of Health Umair Shaw, and Department of Health Academic Affairs Director Carrie Evans, will all be in attendance.
According to a CWU press release, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available, as well as Pfizer booster shots.
Temporary parking without a CWU parking pass will be allowed.
