ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Central Washington University (CWU) has secured over $130 million in funding from the state legislature for the 2023-25 biennium.

“We are extremely grateful to our state representatives and Governor Inslee for supporting Central Washington University’s important role in preparing students to lead in their homes, workplaces, and communities,” CWU President, Jim Wohlpart said.

Governor Jay Inslee signed legislation allocating the funds for CWU on May 16. The funding will allow the University to undertake two building projects, as well as expand its reach within the state according to a CWU press release announcing the funding.

Building projects:

CWU will construct a Multicultural Center and a North Academic Complex (NAC) to replace Farrell Hall and the Language and Literature building.

A Multicultural Center will receive $6 million in funding for the creation of academic spaces, with the rest of the funding being provided by student and activities fees.

Expanding CWU's reach: