ELLENSBURG, Wash.-
The Central Washington University Wind Ensemble perform at the World Association for Symphonic Band and Ensembles (WASBE) International Conference in Gwangju, South Korea next summer.
The group of 49 musicians is conducted by Dr. T. André Feagin.
“This is so huge for us. It honestly blows my mind. It’s almost surreal to know we have been selected to perform at such a prestigious event like this, " Dr. Feagin said.
The WASBE conference is the preeminent forum for groups like the CWU Wind Ensemble to showcase their work alongside other top musicians from around the world according to a CWU press release announcing the achievement.
CWU's wind ensemble was accepted into the WASBE based on peer reviews of their performances according to CWU's press release. Dr. Feagin submitted a portfolio containing live, unedited Wind Ensemble performance materials from his three years as Director of Bands. He also delivered his philosophical approach, educational focus, and knowledge of repertoire as part of the application process.
