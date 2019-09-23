Central Washington University is being awarded the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity award for it's commitment to diversity and inclusion.

"it's really recognizing the work of all the faculty all the staff all the administrators and their commitment to creating an inclusive environment," said Kandee Cleary, Vice President of Inclusivity & Diversity, CWU.

For one incoming student a welcoming campus was a key factor when choosing a university.

"Just knowing that I'm in a school that encourages and is conscious about making sure they welcome both parties, that makes me feel more comfortable and like I'm more at home," said incoming Freshman, Cedric Dennard II.

His mom said leaving her son for college was a bittersweet moment but she is happy with Central's diversity efforts.

"I love the fact that it's a diverse campus and I'm looking forward to seeing what the campus has to offer diversity wise. I think it's amazing to be able to come to Ellensburg and find a school that won an award for diversity," said Shawna Johnson

Kandee Cleary says one way to make the campus more is diverse is by creating more "programs to address emergency financial needs and really asking students what they need."