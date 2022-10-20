ELLENSBURG, Wash.-
The United States Department of Education has awarded Central Washington University's McNair Scholars Program a 5 year grant, totaling $1.3 million.
According to a CWU press release, the grant will serve 27 students at an average of $9,700 per year.
CWU represents on of the original McNair Institutions in the country. Over the past 31 years the program, named for NASA astronaut Ronald McNair, has served more than 800 students.
The McNair Scholars Program is committed to increasing the number of low-income, first-generation undergraduates, and underrepresented minority students who earn doctoral degrees.
"We are grateful and delighted to be able to continue serving eligible Central students through this vital and rewarding program for the next five years, and hopefully, well into the future," said Pamela Nevar, Program Director.
