OLYMPIA, Wash.- A committee to create a plan against cybersecurity threats will be created after Governor Jay Inslee signed Senate Bill 5518.
The Cybersecurity Advisory Committee will serve under the Emergency Management Council. The Department of Commerce will have expanded authority to prepare and update plans that secure infrastructure against physical and cybersecurity attacks.
The bill is sponsored by Senator Matt Boehnke (R-Kennewick).
“Cybersecurity is a challenging problem that will require a serious, committed, consistent, flexible and proactive approach, now and in the years to come,” said Boehnke. "We have to look at our infrastructure, look at how we would respond, what are those contingency plans – how do we close the gaps within our agency plans."
The bill will go into effect on July 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.