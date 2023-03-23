PASCO, Wash.-
Columbia Basin College (CBC) is hosting the Pacific Rim Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition (CCDC) March 24 and 25 that will coincide with a job fair on campus on March 26.
The competition is a series of tournament-style events with a final round where teams defend a business network against an elaborate simulated cyberattack according to a press release from CBC.
“Not only is this an opportunity for cyber security students to demonstrate their talents in this area, but it is also a chance for them, and community members, to meet with leading companies from across the Pacific Northwest," said Joshua Bee, Associate Professor of Computer Science at CBC.
The event gives students the chance to supplement their college coursework with simulated real-world experience.
The job fair on Sunday, March 26 is open to the public from 10-11:30 a.m. in the Gjerde Auditorium in the Hawk Union Building (HUB).
According to CBC's press release the job fair will be an opportunity for students and community members who want to pursue a career in cyber security to meet with companies such as Battelle, Cisco, OpenVPN, ABBOT, Walmart*InfoSec, Palo Alto Accenture Federal Services, and Southwest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.