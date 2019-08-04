KENNEWICK,WA- The Cystic Fibrosis Cycle for Life is a nationwide fundraiser that aims to raise money towards finding a cure for cystic fibrosis. Part of the fundraiser is cyclists taking part in a marathon type bike ride across the city. One family who has been a big part of the event is the Whittaker family.

The Whittaker family started volunteering for the event after their daughter Quinn was born with cystic fibrosis back in 2012. Every year they have returned to volunteer their time passing out water, Gatorade, grapes, pickles and granola bars to passing riders. Brooke Whittaker Quinn's mother says that many of the riders recognize them from years past.

"We see some of the same riders year after year and they get invested in us as a family," said Whittaker. "They watch Quinn grow and they get excited and they ask about her milestones and her health and it's really rewarding for us."

Although the day can be a long one with a 5 a.m. start time, the Whittaker's feel it is a rewarding one because of what the event means for them.

"We kind of get emotional about it you know it's a very personal thing when you fund-raise and ask people for money so when people do that on our behalf it's pretty exciting," said Whittaker