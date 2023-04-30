PASCO, Wash. - Families gathered at Memorial Park in Pasco for a celebration of children and books at the Día de Niño y Los Libros event.
The event featured books, crafts, activities and fun for children of all ages. Over 30 agencies and organizations from all over the Tri-Cities attended, providing resources and giveaways for families.
The event is based on a Mexican holiday called El Día del Niño or Children’s Day that officially started in 1924 to set aside a day to celebrate Mexico's children.
For those who missed the Pasco event, Mid Columbia Libraries is sponsoring two Día de Niño y Los Libros celebrations in Prosser and Connell on May 5th and 6th, respectively. These events will offer similar activities and resources for families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.