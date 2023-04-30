The event is based on a Mexican holiday called El Día del Niño or Children’s Day that officially started in 1924 to set aside a day to celebrate Mexico's children. 

PASCO, Wash. - Families gathered at Memorial Park in Pasco for a celebration of children and books at the Día de Niño y Los Libros event. 

The event featured books, crafts, activities and fun for children of all ages. Over 30 agencies and organizations from all over the Tri-Cities attended, providing resources and giveaways for families.

The event is based on a Mexican holiday called El Día del Niño or Children’s Day that officially started in 1924 to set aside a day to celebrate Mexico's children. 

For those who missed the Pasco event, Mid Columbia Libraries is sponsoring two Día de Niño y Los Libros celebrations in Prosser and Connell on May 5th and 6th, respectively. These events will offer similar activities and resources for families.

 