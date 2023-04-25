PASCO, Wash.- The community is invited to Día del niño y los libros, a celebration of children and books on April 29 from 11 am to 1 pm at Memorial Park in Pasco.
The event emphasizes and celebrates the importance of literacy for children of all linguistic and cultural backgrounds according to a Mid-Columbia Libraries press release.
Mid-Columbia Libraries' Pasco branch is hosting the event in the park that will feature character appearances, performances and book giveaways. Library staff and community members will lead activities and provide crafts and snacks for participants according to MCL's press release.
