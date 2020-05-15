IMT
 
 
 
Kittitas County, WA - D and M Coffee of Ellensburg notified the Kittitas County Incident Management Team (IMT) of a low risk exposure that occurred at one of their coffee locations. An employee of D and M tested positive. This case is associated with the Twin City Foods Inc, outbreak. Close contacts are being tested at this time and the location was temporarily closed for deep cleaning and has reopened for normal business hours today. Drive-thru customers of the location do not need to be quarantined or tested. D and M continues to implement safety practices moving forward.
 
“Close contacts are being tested but the risk is very low to those individuals,” states Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson.  “Because D and M was implementing safety practices such as masking, increased handwashing, glove use, and increased mandatory cleaning of equipment, the risk for exposure was mitigated.  Testing the close contacts at D and M is precautionary only.”

All businesses are required to have safety plans in place.  Businesses are encouraged to work with the IMT, so that the county can efficiently respond to COVID-19.  With increased numbers of COVID-19 in our county, we will get more questions about what people should do if they think they have been exposed.  Safety plans can address these concerns and how the business will proceed if there’s a possible exposure.

Assistance for businesses is available at www.co.kitttias.wa.us on the incident website.  Safety plan worksheets are available for variance business entities.  Sample plans are available to provide ideas.  Technical assistance is available for any business that would like to ask questions about their safety plan.

If you have questions about your health, please contact your healthcare provider or you can call the Temporary COVID Clinic at KVH at 509-933-8850.  If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the Emergency Department at KVH.  If you have general questions about COVID-19, please call the EOC at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305.
 
 
 

