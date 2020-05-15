All businesses are required to have safety plans in place. Businesses are encouraged to work with the IMT, so that the county can efficiently respond to COVID-19. With increased numbers of COVID-19 in our county, we will get more questions about what people should do if they think they have been exposed. Safety plans can address these concerns and how the business will proceed if there’s a possible exposure.
Assistance for businesses is available at www.co.kitttias.wa.us on the incident website. Safety plan worksheets are available for variance business entities. Sample plans are available to provide ideas. Technical assistance is available for any business that would like to ask questions about their safety plan.
If you have questions about your health, please contact your healthcare provider or you can call the Temporary COVID Clinic at KVH at 509-933-8850. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the Emergency Department at KVH. If you have general questions about COVID-19, please call the EOC at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305.