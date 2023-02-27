Dam owner guilty in field turf pollution of Washington river

Pieces of rubber from Astroturf used in a retrofit of Electron Hydropower Project are found on the banks of the Puyallup River 14 miles down from the dam. Electron Hydropower Project on the Puyallup River coming from Mt. Rainier in the backround. It's killing fish and polluting Puget Sound with rubber and plastic debris from a recent retrofit in which old Astroturf was used as a liner for the project.