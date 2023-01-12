CLE-ELUM, Wash.-
UPDATE. 1-12-23
The risk of explosion has passed from the damaged propane tank and fire.
According to fire crews on scene no injuries were reported in the incident and all roads in the area are reopened.
12:50 p.m.
Damage to a residential propane tank has resulted in a fire and the possibility of an explosion.
The fire is on Tillman Creek Rd near S. Cle-Elum Ridge Rd.
According to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office fire and law enforcement are on the scene monitoring the situation.
Any nearby residents that are in danger have been evacuated.
The KCSO is warning people to stay clear of the potentially dangerous situation.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide accurate and timely information as we receive it.
