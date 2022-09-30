WASHINGTON, D.C.-
Congressman Dan Newhouse (R-WA) issued a statement in response to the Biden Administration's final report on "Rebuilding Interior Columbia Basin Salmon and Steelhead."
Newhouse's statement in part reads:
"While the report claims to support efforts to ensure a reliable, affordable, and carbon-free energy supply, it also explicitly calls for the removal of the four lower Snake River dams. Let me be clear: there is no clean energy future in Washington state and throughout the Pacific Northwest without these hydroelectric dams."
