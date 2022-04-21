YAKIMA, WA - Dancing, eating and participating in an auction are all things you can do at the Prom Thru the Ages Fundraiser. United Way is hosting this fundraiser to help raise money for their mission to end intergenerational poverty.
Prom Thru the Ages will be hosted Friday April 22 at 6p.m. in the Yakima Convention Center.
This fundraiser is normally held annually as a breakfast. It was postponed in January because of the pandemic and came back as a full blown prom.
According to Interim Executive Director and Director of Operations for United Way of Central Washington Kaylene Stiles, the United Way event committee changed it in efforts to get more young people to attend.
"Funding is down in general and it has decreased over the years and part of that is has been the younger generations not being as philanthropic as the older generation so we're hoping to curve that," Stiles said.
United Way works with 40 organizations in Yakima and Kittitas Counties to provide programs that help remove the opportunity gap for youth.
The funds raised from this event will be distributed to those organizations to continue their missions. According to Stiles, many of the organizations are in need of funding after two years of the pandemic.
"They're all struggling to come back, a lot of them depend on fundraisers themselves and they just haven't been able to host those fundraisers. everyone's trying, we're all trying the best we can," Stiles said.
Larissa Leon, the Sunnyside High School student who made a dress out of duct tape last year will attend as a special guest. She plans to talk about her experience winning the Stuck at Prom Scholarship coming from a small community.
"Winning almost changed my life in a way and opened up a lot, a lot of doors for me, not even just the scholarship aspect but after high school and what I'm planning to do for my higher education," Leon said.
Leon said it goes to show you can do anything if you have a strong support system behind you.
This event is for people 18 and older. Some of the things you can expect to see auctioned include mariners tickets and vacation packages.
Tickets are $62.50 for individuals, $125 for couples and $500 for a group of eight.
You can buy your ticket to attend on United Way of Central Washington's website.
