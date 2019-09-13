"Dancing with a Porcupine:" local woman writes book on foster and adoptive parenting

Kennewick, WA - Jennie Owens discovered her calling in life over 20 years ago.

That calling was to help abused and abandoned children left behind in the foster care system.

"I think I've just always had a heart for kids...the thought of someone feel unloved, and to feel like nobody cares about them breaks my heart," Owens said.

In 2007, she and her husband worked in a group home that led to the fostering and later adoption of her first two children. Two years later, they welcomed a third. And in 2017, their family grew once more through adopting a two-year-old boy named Sebastian.

This journey wasn't always easy.

"If your early experience with the very people who are supposed to protect you is pain and abuse, then why would you trust anybody else? But a lot of foster parents get into it [and] take it personally," Owens said.

But it brought together a family through strength, resilience, and unconditional love for one another.

After that experience, it wasn't long before Jennie wanted to use her voice to help others. That came in the form of a book she titled, "Dancing With a Porcupine."

"I remember being in the middle of it and feeling completely alone. You get a lot of judgment. People not understanding trauma...and so they judge the kids, they judge the parents because you have to parent differently. And so I thought, 'you know, I never want another family to go through this alone," Owens said.

That book was published through her and her husband's non profit, Forever Homes, an organization dedicated to leading retreats, workshops, and coaching for foster and adoptive families to build healthy relationships with each other.

Jennie and her family have since swapped their house for an RV and plan to travel around the country to spread their message.

Owens is holding a book release party tomorrow from 6:30 -8:30 p.m. at the Flat Top Event Center at 4771 W Van Giesen Street in West Richland, where you'll get a chance to meet her and learn more about her story.

To learn more about how you can help make a difference, visit https://foreverhomes.org/.

You can contact Jennie through email at speaking@foreverhomes.org. You can also follow the Owens family on their adventures traveling on their Youtube channel, Destination Rejuvenation.

Visit Jennie's Facebook author page here.