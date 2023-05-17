OLYMPIA, Wash.- A new online dashboard will display PFAs levels for tested public drinking water systems across the state.
The Department of Health publishes the test results on its PFAS data page.
Public water system testing is done under a state board of health rule that was adopted in 2021. According to the Department of Health the rule requires 2,400 water systems to be tested throughout the state by 2025.
"Testing data is important because it allows Washingtonians to make decisions to protect themselves if PFAS have been found in their water,” said Holly Myers, Office of Drinking Water Director.
Private well owners and Group B water systems are not currently required to test for PFAS, but the PFAS dashboard can be used to determine if PFAS have been detected nearby according to the Department of Health.
If PFAS are found in a water supply risk of exposure can be lowered through the use of a filter.
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are human made chemicals used to create a wide variety of products, but are often referred to as "forever chemicals" because they stay in the environment for a long time and can pose health risks according to a Department of Health news release
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.