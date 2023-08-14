INDIANAPOLIS, In.-The Drum Corps International (DCI) World Championships were held on Saturday, August 12 and a Davis High School alum was part of the winning team.
Jaime Ramos graduated from Davis in 2020 according to a social media post from the school and the former Pirate is now a member of the Blue Devils Drum and Bugle Corps of Concord, California.
The Blue Devils capped an undefeated season with the World Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis with a score of 98.975 according to the official DCI standings.
