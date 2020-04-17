YAKIMA, WA - Message from Davis High School: Davis Families - There are a few announcements and opportunities we need you to be aware of for the coming weeks.
Students can pick up ‘Physical Learning Materials’ Distribution - Thursday, April 23rd
This is for students 9-12 who do not have access to their teachers through the internet. The times are from 9:00am – 1:00pm between the C and E buildings.
Please visit our website at https://www.yakimaschools.org/davis to get information on how to check out a laptop, free wifi, and important updates.