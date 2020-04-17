Davis High School
 
 
 

YAKIMA, WA - Message from Davis High School: Davis Families - There are a few announcements and opportunities we need you to be aware of for the coming weeks.

Students can pick up ‘Physical Learning Materials’ Distribution - Thursday, April 23rd

 This is for students 9-12 who do not have access to their teachers through the internet. The times are from 9:00am – 1:00pm between the  C and E buildings.

 Please visit our website at https://www.yakimaschools.org/davis to get information on how to check out a laptop, free wifi, and important updates.

 
 
 

