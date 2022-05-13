Davis High School art exhibition to feature student artists demonstration

YAKIMA, Wash. —
A.C. Davis High School is holding the Davis Student Art Show from May 17 to May 20 in the school KIVA. This year, the show will feature art from Mrs. Hul’s drawing and painting students, along with photos from Mr. Rist’s photography students.
The art will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Enter the KIVA through the main office, at 7th Avenue and Walnut Avenue.
This year’s opening reception will feature “Artists in Action,” where advanced students will work on their art in the center of the KIVA during the exhibition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.