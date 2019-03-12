YAKIMA, WA – On Friday, March 8, Davis High School SkillsUSA members donated meatloaf muffins, mashed potatoes, chocolate peanut butter cookies, oranges and toiletries to Rod’s House, a resource center for homeless youth.

Rod’s House has been a resource center for hundreds of homeless and at-risk youth. Every day, Rod’s House greets its youth with a hot meal provided by community partners. Youth also have the option of accessing free showers and hygiene products, “shopping” in the clothing room, and getting non-perishables from the food pantry for the night.

The SkillsUSA members at Davis High School were happy to help others; they also delivered a meal to Rod’s House in November 2018.

SkillsUSA is a national leadership organization for students enrolled in career and technical education. Community service is part of their program of work and leadership development objectives, and it enables them to give back to the community.