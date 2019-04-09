YAKIMA, WA - It's that time of year when high school students are receiving their college acceptance letters. A few seniors at Davis High School received a little more than that on Tuesday.

Jesus Buenrostro is one of six high school seniors at Davis who was surprised with a full ride scholarship from Heritage University.

"I'm shocked. I don't know what to say; I'm speechless," said Buenrostro.

Another senior, Rebecca Gomez jokingly said, "It's just a check, a full ride, no big deal... I didn't think it was going to be that big."

Parents were there to witness the surprise, which was simply a very special moment.

"So I'm like trying really hard not to cry again, but it's really something I can be proud of," said Gomez.

Gomez and Buenrostro say it's a blessing not having to worry about money for college.

"My biggest fear about college was the money, it has always been the money... so knowing that I'm not going to be economically challenged for college is a sort of relief," said Buenrostro.

Heritage University says honoring hardworking students is part of their priority.

"We believe in the students here in the Yakima Valley and we want to provide that access to higher education," said Joaquin Juarez, Recruitment Coordinator, Heritage University.