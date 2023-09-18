Laynie talks with Kristin Lerch, a Reach Foundation Board Member, about what the foundation does and about an upcoming fundraiser on September 21.

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Reach Foundation is hosting the Day's Pay fundraiser Thursday, September 21 from 5:30-8p.m.

Day's Pay Fundraiser

Tickets can be bought online. Tickets are $55 per person or $450 per table. All money raised will benefit the REACH Museum