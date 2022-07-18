Dayville to receive over $30,000 for a new fire station

DAYVILLE, Ore. -
U.S. Senators Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) announce that Dayville has secured a $32,200 federal grant to build a new fire station.
“Federal investments just like this one in Dayville protect quality of life for rural residents and the small businesses who employ Oregonians in our state’s more remote nooks and crannies,” Wyden said. “I’m gratified that the City of Dayville’s leaders have earned these resources to help rebuild their fire station so there’s a quick response to any local emergency, and I’ll keep battling for similar investments that support critical services throughout rural Oregon.”
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant will help with the construction of a new fire station in Dayville to replace the previous building which burned down last year.
“The Dayville Volunteer Fire Department impacts the lives of many and its service to our rural area is vital,” said Dayville City Recorder Ruth Moore. “We currently find ourselves without a fire station, so we are thrilled with the additional funding that will allow us to move forward with the construction of a new building. A new fire station will provide our volunteers with a much needed facility to house our trucks and equipment and provide an area for trainings and meetings; all crucial elements for a functioning fire department. We are very appreciative to USDA Rural Development, as well as to all of the funders, for their support of this project. We would not be able to construct a new fire station without this assistance and are thankful for the help of Senators Wyden and Merkley.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.