UNION GAP, Wash. - The estate of Jose Rivera De La Cruz has filed a lawsuit against the Valley Mall in Union Gap, claiming wrongful death. De La Cruz was shot and killed at the mall in 2021, caught in the crossfires between two rival gangs.
The attorney representing the family, Brian Mickelsen, names the owners and operators of the mall, Centercal Properties LLC, and the security company, Professional Security Consultants.
"The mall was aware and the security company," said Mickelsen. "They both were aware of an ongoing feud between the Norteños and the Sureños, two violent street gangs."
Mickelsen says the security company should have provided training on gang recognition to the staff, and alerted patrons of the potential threat.
"The bottom line is, the mall and the security company, through a messaging app, were aware over an hour before the shooting took place that violent street gangs had infiltrated the mall," said Mickelsen.
The gang members were reportedly in the mall threatening, harassing, and brandishing weapons towards patrons, yet neither the mall nor security took action to alert anyone in the mall. De La Cruz had no affiliation to either gang. He was walking near the southwest entrance when he was shot by a gang member aiming for their rival.
The De La Cruz family does not have specific demands in the lawsuit. They only want corrective action.
"The family only asks that the mall and the security company acts reasonably under the conditions," said Mickelson.
Neither the mall nor security company responded to requests for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.