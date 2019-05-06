KIRO 7 NEWS - A dead whale washed ashore at Harborview Park in Everett, according to a tweet from Everett police.

The park is temporarily closed. The whale's cause of death is currently unknown, and police are working with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to investigate.

NOAA said there's a spike in stranded dead gray whales this year along Washington beaches. This year, 13 whales have washed ashore compared to three during the same timeframe in 2018.

ADVISORY: A portion of Harborview Park is temporarily closed due to a deceased whale that washed ashore. Unk cause of death. Working with WA State Fish & Wildlife & NOAA. pic.twitter.com/vVeNeJKR1D — Everett Police (@EverettPolice) May 5, 2019

Many of the stranded gray whales have been skinny and show signs of malnutrition. NOAA said there have now been more than 40 stranded dead gray whales on the West Coast, compared to 25 all of last year.