Deadlines near for City of Yakima Residents, Small Businesses

YAKIMA, WA - Grant funding for small businesses in the City of Yakima, future housing plans and even future federal dollars for the City are all on the line with deadlines that are fast approaching.
September 30th is the deadline to complete the City’s housing action plan survey. Results of the survey will help the City of Yakima develop a housing action plan that meets future housing needs in the city.
September 30th is also the deadline to complete the 2020 Census. An accurate count is needed to ensure the City of Yakima receives its full share of federal funding over the next decade.
October 2nd is the deadline for small businesses in the city to apply for up to $10,000 in Yakima CARES Act grant funding. The City received $1 million in federal CARES funds to help qualifying small businesses with expenses related to COVID-19.
Visit https://www.yakimawa.gov/ for more about each of the above programs and their respective deadlines.