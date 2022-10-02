PROSSER, Wash.-
Update: Oct. 2, 2022 at 10:49 a.m.
According to WSP Trooper Thorson, the single car crash lead to the death of one person on Interstate 82. Eastbound lanes remain closed but WSDOT id diverting traffic to exit 75.
Original: Oct. 2, 2022 at 9:42 a.m.
Washington Department of Transportation is reporting a traffic alert along the eastbound lanes of I-82.
At this time, alternate routes are available. It's unknown when the highway will be back open.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
