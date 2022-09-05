Deadly car crash closes Road 6 near Quincy

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported a closure on Road 6 Northwest between Roads T and U after a deadly car crash near Quincy. A car was headed east on Road 6 around 4:30 p.m. on September 5, driving fast when it went off the road around the 20000 block, according to GCSO.
The car then hit a utility pole, a car parked in front of a nearby home and a parked flatbed trailer, GCSO reported. One person inside the car was found dead, the other was taken to the hospital. Their identities will reportedly be released September 6.
GCSO’s Motor Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. Road 6 is still closed, take another route if you can.
