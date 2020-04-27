DESERT AIRE, WA- One person dead after a car crash on SR 243 outside Desert Aire Monday afternoon.
Washington State Patrol Troopers said 38 year old Cricelia Zepedaacevedo of Desert Aire was going northbound on SR 243 when she drifted off the roadway at milepost 5; overcorrected then crossed the center line hitting another car just after noon.
The other driver, 31-year-old Verlyn Coulson of Mattawa, was hit going southbound and was transported with minor injuries to Kadlec Medical Center.
Zepedaacevedo died because of the impact of the crash at the scene as crews responded. Both drivers did have a seatbelt on at the time of the crash.
Troopers said both cars were totaled.
Both cars blocked the southbound lanes for over five hours. The roadway is now reopened.