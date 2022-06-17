PASCO, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is currently investigating a deadly crash that happened on Eastbound I-182 at North 4th Ave. in Pasco.
The crash happened at about 2 a.m. this morning. According to Sergeant Chad Pettijohn, only one 55-year-old male was involved.
The male was heading Eastbound on I-182 when he lost control of his car and struck a guardrail.
Pasco officers attempted life saving measures, but the male was soon pronounced dead by the medics.
Eastbound I-182 lanes were closed for about 4 hours.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Thorson asked that drivers use alternatives routes in the mean time.
6:37 a.m. update: All lanes re-opened.
