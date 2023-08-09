Deadly car crash near Naches under investigation

NACHES, Wash.- Deadly car crash under investigation near Naches Washington according to Naches Fire Department.
On Monday, August 7, Naches Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a car accident near milepost 167 on U.S. Highway 12.
Reports stated that a truck had left the road and hit a tree.
A helicopter and ambulance were dispatched as well.
Due to the proximity to the river Nile-Cliffdell Fire and Rescue District #14 was asked to assist.
When NFD arrived the driver of a Chevy Silverado, Jeffery Spiekerman was found dead at the scene.
The passenger, Darcy Spiekerman was injured and transported to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
Washington State Patrol reported that Jeffery was traveling eastbound on Highway 12. He was passing multiple cars on the road and lost control.
It is unknown of drugs or alcohol were involved according to WSP.
